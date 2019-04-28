Cyclone Kenneth turns roads into rivers

Media player
Cyclone Kenneth: Destroyed roads left looking like waterfalls
A powerful cyclone in Mozambique has left some roads looking like waterfalls and rivers.
Cyclone Kenneth struck on Thursday, cutting off communities and wiping out entire villages.
It comes barely a month since Cyclone Idai hit the region, killing more than 900 people in three countries.
-
28 Apr 2019
