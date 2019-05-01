DR Congo's lessons in positive masculinity

Media player
Tackling toxic masculinity in DR Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo has some of highest rates of sexual violence in the world.
But a new approach is trying to tackle this by encouraging men to confront and question their toxic masculinity.
BBC Africa Eye went to meet a group of local men in Goma change this by running lessons on positive masculinity
Produced and filmed by Aaron Akinyemi.
01 May 2019
