Did the #FeesMustFall protests bring change?

Did South Africa's #FeesMustFall protests bring real change?
Three years ago university students across South Africa took to the streets to protest against a proposed fee hike.
They were demanding the government deliver on its long term promise of free education.
The BBC’s Pumza Fihlani looks at how far the country has come since those demonstrations and the importance the education policies of the political parties have in the upcoming election.
Known by the hashtag #FeesMustFall, they were the largest student protests since the end of apartheid in 1994.
Video producer: Christian Parkinson
30 Apr 2019
