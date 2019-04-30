Cyclone-hit Mozambique 'needs urgent aid'
Mozambique: Cyclone Kenneth aftermath leaves 200,000 at risk

Mozambique requires urgent life-saving relief to deal with the destructive aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, an aid organisation has said.

Save the Children says the humanitarian situation is significant and life-threatening and more funds are needed.

BBC Africa's Lebo Diseko reports from Pemba in the north-east of the country, where heavy rains are continuing to hamper aid efforts.

