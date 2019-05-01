'Smiles have returned to Sudanese faces'
Sudan protests: 'Smiles have returned to people's faces'

The BBC's Mohanad Hashim reflects on returning to Sudan after 23 years to cover the historic protests.

It is nearly three weeks since the long-serving President Omar al-Bashir was removed from power by the military, following months of anti-government protests.

  • 01 May 2019
