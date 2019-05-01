'I can't describe my joy at Zainab's release'
Family's joy after Saudis drop drug charges against Nigerian Zainab Aliyu

A Nigerian student whose arrest for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia sparked protests has been freed and the charges against her dropped.

Zainab Aliyu could have faced the death penalty if convicted.

Her sister, Hajara Habibu Aliyu, told the BBC that the bag containing the drugs was tagged in Zainab's name without her knowledge at the airport in Kano before departing for Saudi Arabia.

