'I will bring fame for my family by racing'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa's proud horse racing history
Thirteen-year-old Lubabalo Gibson dreams of carrying on his family legacy and becoming a professional jockey.
BBC Africa Eye follows his journey as he takes part in a major horse race as part of a rite of passage passed down through the generations of Xhosa men in South Africa's Eastern Cape.
Produced and directed by: Christopher Clark; filmed by: Shaun Swingler; edited by: Bernard Kotze; executive producer: Diana Neille
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window