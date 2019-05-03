'I will bring fame for my family by racing'
South Africa's proud horse racing history

Thirteen-year-old Lubabalo Gibson dreams of carrying on his family legacy and becoming a professional jockey.

BBC Africa Eye follows his journey as he takes part in a major horse race as part of a rite of passage passed down through the generations of Xhosa men in South Africa's Eastern Cape.

Produced and directed by: Christopher Clark; filmed by: Shaun Swingler; edited by: Bernard Kotze; executive producer: Diana Neille

  • 03 May 2019
