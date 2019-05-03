15-year-old builds working mini-tipper truck
Fifteen-year-old Nigerian builds small scale construction machines

A fifteen-year-old Nigerian boy is wowing people with his engineering talent.

Hope Emmanuel Frank, from Akwa Ibom in southern Nigeria, uses wood and condemned laptop batteries to construct a moving excavator and a dump truck.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, Hope says dreams of becoming one of world's great inventors.

Video produced by BBC News Pidgin's Gift Ufuoma.

