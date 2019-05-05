Catwalk cat makes its mark on fashion show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Catwalk gatecrasher becomes surprise fashion star

An unlikely model made an appearance at a fashion event in Marrakesh this week.

Purr-rading on the runway, the grey and white cat stole the show as it dodged models heading the other way.

  • 05 May 2019
Go to next video: Music-loving dog upstages orchestra