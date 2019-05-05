Catwalk cat makes its mark on fashion show

Media player
Catwalk gatecrasher becomes surprise fashion star
An unlikely model made an appearance at a fashion event in Marrakesh this week.
Purr-rading on the runway, the grey and white cat stole the show as it dodged models heading the other way.
05 May 2019
