Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa elections: 'I am not voting - I'm very upset'
As South Africa goes to the polls, more than nine million people, around one in four eligible voters, have not registered to take part in the election.
Many people say they are not voting because politicians have failed them.
We heard from some of those people in Tumahole, Free State province, where there are high levels of unemployment and many told us they weren't going to vote.
Video journalist: Christian Parkinson
-
08 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-48205245/south-africa-elections-i-am-not-voting-i-m-very-upsetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window