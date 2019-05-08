'I am not voting - I'm very upset'
South Africa elections: 'I am not voting - I'm very upset'

As South Africa goes to the polls, more than nine million people, around one in four eligible voters, have not registered to take part in the election.

Many people say they are not voting because politicians have failed them.

We heard from some of those people in Tumahole, Free State province, where there are high levels of unemployment and many told us they weren't going to vote.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

