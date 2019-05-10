'We love pottery as we love life'
Husband and wife business partners: 'We love pottery as we love life'

Husband and wife Abdoulaye and Mariama, who are both deaf, run a successful pottery business together in Senegal.

The pair were childhood sweethearts, meeting at primary school before going on to train in pottery.

Video producers: Alassane Dia and Nyasha Michelle

