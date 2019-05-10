Media player
Husband and wife business partners: 'We love pottery as we love life'
Husband and wife Abdoulaye and Mariama, who are both deaf, run a successful pottery business together in Senegal.
The pair were childhood sweethearts, meeting at primary school before going on to train in pottery.
Video producers: Alassane Dia and Nyasha Michelle
10 May 2019
