Ramadan: 'The first morning is nerve-wracking'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ramadan: Why the first morning of fasting is 'nerve-wracking'
Ten-year-old Nadia from Mombasa, Kenya has been fasting for Ramadan every year since she was eight.
But even now, she finds the first morning of the fast nerve-wracking.
However, she says she doesn't feel bad when her schoolmates go to eat because she knows what Ramadan means to muslims.
This is part of a series by BBC What's New?
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-48227567/ramadan-why-the-first-morning-of-fasting-is-nerve-wrackingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window