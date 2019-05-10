Ramadan: 'The first morning is nerve-wracking'
Ramadan: Why the first morning of fasting is 'nerve-wracking'

Ten-year-old Nadia from Mombasa, Kenya has been fasting for Ramadan every year since she was eight.

But even now, she finds the first morning of the fast nerve-wracking.

However, she says she doesn't feel bad when her schoolmates go to eat because she knows what Ramadan means to muslims.

