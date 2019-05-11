Turning a haircut into an art form

Video

George Dufanda uses his artistic skills to make amazing haircuts using a simple shaving machine.

Clients choose the patterns they want, and he replicates the designs on people’s heads.

The Congolese, who now lives in Kenya, has clients who include politicians, artistes, presenters and footballers - but there are two people whose hair he desperately wants to cut.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Gloria Achieng.