The kids coding for a brighter future

Video

They've only been coding for a year or two, but these Nigerian children are already using their skills to make daily tasks that little bit easier.

Twelve-year-old Fathia Abdullahi has used coding to build a clothes-folding robot.

Oluwatobiloba Nsikakabasi Owolola, who is also 12, has programmed a robot grabber that senses nearby objects and moves them.

Video Journalist: Gift Ufuoma