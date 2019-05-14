The one-legged athlete who leaps over cars
Amon Okechukwu: The one-legged Nigerian athlete who leaps over cars

Nigerian athlete Amon Okechukwu dreams of breaking the world high jump record in para-sport.

He often attracts crowds as he uses one leg to jump over high structures and cars.

"Having one leg does not make me different," he told the BBC, "I feel normal like every other person".

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Video Journalist Gift Ufuoma.

