The gambling habit 'swallowing' Kenya's youth

Video

Online sports betting in Africa is worth billions of pounds every year.

The boom is being fed by faster internet, cheaper phones and a love of the English Premier League.

But there is a fear that children are being sucked into a cycle of betting, debt and poverty.

In Kenya one government minister called this “a curse on youth”.

The BBC's Angus Crawford went to speak to young people there about the impact it's having on their lives.

Video journalist: Tony Smith. Additional filming: Eric Biantuadi Senga.