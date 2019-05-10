Ethiopian fashion workers 'lowest paid'

Video

A report by New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights has found that workers in the fashion garment industry in Ethiopia are the worst paid in the world.

The report says that on average employees received $26 (£20) a month, making it difficult for them to “afford decent housing, food or transportation”.

The Swedish fashion giant H&M is among a growing number of western fashion brands that source items from Ethiopia. It told the BBC it is committed to ensuring that workers who produce in Ethiopian factories receive fair wages.

BBC Africa Business reporter Anne-Marie Dias Borges explains more.