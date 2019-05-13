Ramaphosa dances after election victory

Video

Compared to his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, who was regarded as an entertainer, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa does not often show off his dance moves.

When Barack Obama spoke at the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, Mr Ramaphosa teased him for having "many similarities" to the former president, but not being able to dance as well as Nelson Mandela, who was famous for his "Madiba Dance".