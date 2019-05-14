Outrage as troops fire on Sudan protesters
Clashes have erupted on the streets of Sudan's capital, Khartoum between security forces and protesters.

At least five people were killed and dozens injured.

The protesters blamed the military for opening fire on them, but the army - which until now has avoided using live ammunition - blamed it on what they called "unidentified elements".

Video producer: Mike Onyiego

  • 14 May 2019
