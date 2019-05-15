'I weep over Saudi drugs charge trauma'

Video

The Nigerian student who was held in Saudi Arabia on drug smuggling charges has been reunited with her family.

Zainab Aliyu spent four months in prison following the discovery of illegal drugs in a bag tagged in her name on her arrival in Saudi Arabia.

'I cried and cried until tears wouldn't run from my eyes', she told BBC News Hausa, recalling her time in detention.

The student was later released from detention and the charges were dropped.

Nigerian authorities have blamed a local cartel for planting the drugs.

Video produced by BBC News Hausa's Ibrahim Isa.