'The angry mob took me for dead'

Video

In October last year, three research scientists from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa travelled to a village called Gonji in the country’s Amhara region to investigate intestinal worms and the eye disease trachoma at a local school.

Two of them were killed by a mob who believed they were there to poison the children. Haileyesus Mulu survived, but with life-changing injuries.

For BBC Africa's Factfinder, Fathiya Nur has been to the village to find out what happened.

Producers: Anthony Irungu and Yedeta Berhanu.