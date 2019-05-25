One man's fight to save a rare slippery frog

Media player
Togo slippery frog scientist wins award for conservation effort
The first formally trained herpetologist in Ghana, Caleb Ofori-Boateng, has won a Whitley Award for his work ensuring the protection of the critically endangered Togo slippery frog.
The awards are held annually by the Whitley Fund for Nature (WFN) to recognise and celebrate effective grassroots conservation leaders.
He spoke to BBC Africa What's New? about his work.
25 May 2019
