A women-only trekking trip to Morocco

A women-only trekking adventure in the Atlas Mountains
Some tour companies are reporting a boom in women-only adventure trips.
The Travel Show's Cat Moh joins a women-only trek into Morocco's Atlas Mountains where the Berbers have lived for thousands of years.
She meets Berber women who share their culture and life experiences with her.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
04 Jun 2019
