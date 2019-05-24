How to write about Africa - a tribute

Video

BBC Africa staff read extracts from Binyavanga Wainaina's famous satirical essay How to Write about Africa, in tribute to the late writer.

The prize-winning Kenyan writer has died in Nairobi after a short illness at the age of 48.

He won the Caine Prize for African writing in 2002.

Wainaina was also named among Time Magazine's 100 most influential people in 2014 for his gay rights activism.