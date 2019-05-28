Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Night shift on the malaria frontline
It's night-time at Ola During Children's Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone and doctors Nehlama Barrie and Winstina Gbondo are on shift.
Most nights here see children die of Malaria complications but a free health programme here has given them a fighting chance of saving lives.
Filmmakers: Paul Myles and Zoe Jewell
Producer: Abdul Samba Brima
Editor: Brad Hayward
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window