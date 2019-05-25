S Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in

Video

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has been inaugurated at a stadium in the capital Pretoria.

The African National Congress (ANC) leader vowed to tackle corruption and rejuvenate the struggling economy.

More than 30,000 people gathered to witness the ceremony which included a flypast and military parade.

Mr Ramaphosa was elected earlier this month with a majority of 57.5%, the smallest since the party came to power 25 years ago.

