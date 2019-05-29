Feeding Dakar's commuters during Ramadan

Media player
Ramadan: Providing food for Dakar's hungry commuters
During Ramadan, Muslims invite one another or gather in a place to offer food for people to eat at the hour the fast ends.
But a Senegalese group is doing more than that. It provides snacks and drinks to commuters who haven't had the chance to eat all day.
This year the group hopes to hand out 40,000 meals.
Video Journalist: Alassane Dia for BBC Afrique.
29 May 2019
