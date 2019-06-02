Media player
Coffee art: Why Ennock Mlangeni swapped paint for the bean
Ennock Mlangeni is a self-taught visual artist who paints using coffee.
You may not have heard of him before, but he's hoping to cause a stir in the art world.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Chris Parkinson.
02 Jun 2019
