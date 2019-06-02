The coffee artist causing a stir
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coffee art: Why Ennock Mlangeni swapped paint for the bean

Ennock Mlangeni is a self-taught visual artist who paints using coffee.

You may not have heard of him before, but he's hoping to cause a stir in the art world.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Chris Parkinson.

  • 02 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I try to correct history with my photos'