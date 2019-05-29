'We can't buy food, we don't have jobs'
Buhari's Nigeria: 'Lack of jobs is making us going hungry'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari starts a second term in office on Wednesday (30th May) but even in the nation's most wealthy region, many of his country's citizens face an uncertain future.

Rivers State produces oil and much of Nigeria's wealth, but despite this, the region has a high unemployment rate.

Youth unemployment in the country stands at over 50%, and with a growing population, the president faces a major challenge in his second term.

