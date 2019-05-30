'We need more surf shops in Nigeria'

Media player
The surfer with big hopes for the sport in Nigeria
Rachel Ola dreams of one day being the best female surfer in Nigeria, but to start with she’d like to be able to buy a board in the country.
Surfing is not hugely popular in the West African country.
However when Rachel first saw it she told BBC Minute she was intrigued, got hooked and now hopes that more Nigerians will take it up.
Video journalist Dan Ikpoyi.
30 May 2019
