A visit to footballer Sadio Mane's hometown

Liverpool and Tottenham fans are making their way to Madrid for the Champions League final.
The two Premier League sides will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday.
It's been quite a journey for Liverpool star the Sadio Mane, who grew up in Bambali, Senegal.
BBC Africa's Babacar Diarra visited his hometown.
01 Jun 2019
