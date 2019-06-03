Why is BP paying $10bn over Senegal gas deal?
BP to pay billions for suspicious Senegal gas deal

BP has agreed to pay around $10bn (£8bn) to a businessman involved in a suspicious energy deal.

The energy giant bought Frank Timis' stake in a gas field off the coast of Senegal for $250 million in 2017.

But documents obtained by BBC Panorama and Africa Eye reveal that BP will also pay his company between $9bn and $12bn in royalties.

Both BP and Mr Timis deny any wrongdoing.

Read the full statement from Mr Timis here.

