At least two-thirds of Kenya's electricity is currently generated by renewable resources and it has pledged to reduce its small carbon footprint by nearly a third over the next decade.

But the planned power station to be built by Chinese contractors with borrowed money would increase emissions by a factor of seven - and Kenya would have to import the coal.

Campaigners are hoping to stop construction of the coal plant. Campaigner Raya Famau Ahmed explains why she feels so strongly.

The Kenyan government did not respond to a request for comment ahead of the court ruling which is expected in late June 2019.

