Indomitable Lions 'ready for AFCON battle'

Video

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions are hoping to defend their title as African champions when they join 23 other teams at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in June.

The initial disappointment at losing the hosting rights to Egypt has faded.

New songs are being written and large groups of fans are already meeting to practice new dances.

Superfan Ngando Pickett spoke to BBC Africa in the commercial capital Douala ahead of the tournament.

Video produced by: Joel Kouam, Ngala Chimtom and Alphonse Dioh.