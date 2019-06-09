'Girls learn which areas to hit if attacked'
Boxing teaches Kenyan girls to defend themselves

In one of Nairobi's toughest neighbourhoods, a boxing academy is helping girls and young women learn how to defend themselves.

Box Girls uses self-defence training to help women and girls feel safer and to stand up for themselves and those around them.

Anne Okumu, Editor; Esther Okello, Producer and Eugene Osidiana, Cameraman for BBC Africa's The She Word.

