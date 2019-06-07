Sudan protestors: Shot at close quarters

Video

A government official has admitted to 46 people being killed by paramilitaries during pro-democracy protests in the capital Khartoum.

However, doctors and hospital workers have told the BBC they believe the figure is over 100, including a child thought to be as young as six.

The violence intensified on Monday when security forces stormed a weeks-long sit-in outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

Residents said pro-government militia were all over the city. Dozens of bodies have been found in the nearby Nile River.