'How I painted The Rock with a dumbbell'
Artist Boubou paints using whatever he can get his hands on

Can you paint showbusiness stars with boxing gloves or using a dumbbell?

Can you draw portraits with your eyes closed or upside-down?

It's all easy for the artist Boubou Design.

Meet the internet star from Dakar, Senegal in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.

Video Journalist: Late Lawson for BBC Afrique

  • 10 Jun 2019
