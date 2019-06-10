Sudan's streets deserted in national strike

Media player
Sudan crisis: Streets deserted as businesses close in national strike
Shops, businesses and public transport have all closed down as business owners show their support for the opposition. Protesters have also put together makeshift roadblocks.
10 Jun 2019
