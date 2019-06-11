Sudan propaganda trip 'turns into farce'

Media player
Sudan crisis: Government propaganda trip 'turns into farce'
BBC Africa Editor Fergal Keane says a propaganda trip aimed at showing the government's side of events in Sudan turned into a "farce", amid interference by the government's own Rapid Support Forces.
11 Jun 2019
