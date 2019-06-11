The ghostbuster estate agent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Japanese estate agent selling 'haunted' houses

Japan is a country where many people believe in ghosts. Akira has been selling "haunted houses" there for five years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Jun 2019