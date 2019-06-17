Stealing from the sick

Media player
Prescription drugs sold illegally in Uganda
The BBC has uncovered evidence that life-saving drugs meant for the sick have been stolen and sold on illegally.
Africa Eye has been undercover in Uganda to expose how some health workers there are at the heart of criminal networks.
