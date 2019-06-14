Google's Huawei ban: Any impact for Africa?
Google's Huawei ban: 'There will be an impact for African users'

The West Africa Director of Google says African users should prepare for Google's Huawei ban impact.

Juliet Ehimuan would not elaborate, but some analysts say Google pre-installed apps including YouTube, Google Play, Google Photos and Google Maps won't feature in new Huawei smartphones.

In an wide-ranging interview with the BBC, the Google Director also talks about opportunities for African girls in technology and the company's tax affairs.

