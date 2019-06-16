Media player
Nigerian weddings: Glitz, glamour but mind the cost
Echina and Leah, who live in London, had three wedding ceremonies in 12 months.
Echina, who is from a Nigerian Igbo background, and Leah, whose background is Antiguan and Jamaican, wanted to honour both their cultures when they got married.
Reporter: Chinwe Kalu-Uma.
Wedding video footage courtesy of @Myspecialday, @skdphotos and wedding photograph courtesy of Adebayo Deru Photography.
16 Jun 2019
