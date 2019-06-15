Miss Curvy contestant: 'I'm beautiful and I'm sexy'

Video

The Miss Curvy Uganda competition says it wants to celebrate curvaceous women and end 'size zero' beauty standards.

BBC Africa followed one contestant, 34-year-old Mariam Namukasa, on her journey through the pageant, which she says she was motivated to take part in after her break-up with her husband.

Mariam is a headteacher at a kindergarten, and a mother of four. She also wants to be known for empowering women "in whatever way I can".

Filmed by Patricia Oyello. Edited by Adenike Oke.