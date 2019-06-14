Sudan: A revolution in trauma

Video

Sudan’s military rulers have admitted that they ordered the security operation that led to the killing of at least 100 protesters last week.

Troops and government-backed militia groups moved into Khartoum, attacking protesters who were demanding a return to civilian rule, following the removal of former President Omar Al-Bashir.

The BBC's Africa editor Fergal Keane has been talking to some of those who witnessed the violence in Khartoum.

Cameraman: Tony Fallshaw

Producers: Piers Scholfield and Mohamed Salman.