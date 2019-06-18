Media player
Safety behind bars: Why Lesotho gives condoms to inmates
Three years ago the Southern African Kingdom of Lesotho started distributing condoms in all its male and female prisons.
The aim was to curb the spread of HIV in its correctional facilities.
The small country has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world, with close to a quarter of its 2.3 million people living with HIV.
Video by Gladys Kigo and Anthony Irungu.
18 Jun 2019
