'I needed 32 surgeries after Garissa attack'

Video

Three men have been found guilty of charges relating to the Garissa University attack in Kenya in April 2015.

Rashid Charles Mberesero, Mohamed Ali Abikar and Hassan Edin Hassan were found guilty of conspiracy to commit the attack in which four gunmen killed 148 people, mainly students.

They were also found guilty of belonging to Somalia's al-Shabab Islamist militant group.

A fourth man, Sahal Diriye Hussein, was acquitted of the charges.

Anastasia Mikwa, who was a student at the university when it was attacked, spoke to the BBC about her recovery.