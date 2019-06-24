Media player
Aisha Ahmad Suleiman: 'People tried to stop me playing polo.'
Polo is widely seen as a men-only-game in northern Nigeria, but one woman is trying to change the story.
Aisha Ahmad Suleiman, a polo player from Kaduna State, says being a Muslim woman, she faced many challenges when she first started to play the game.
In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, Aisha says she is now determined to encourage more girls and women from the conservative region to venture into the sport.
Video Journalist: Fatima Othman from BBC Hausa.
24 Jun 2019
