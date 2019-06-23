'My designs fund my cancer treatment'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Shiyenze Khasoha: 'My designs fund my cancer treatment'

Kenyan Shiyenze Khasoha sells clothes she designs to pay for her ovarian cancer treatment.

She decided to stop doing fundraisers and start selling her clothes instead as a way of raising cash to pay her medical bills.

Video Journalists: Medhanit Tadesse, Hussein Mohamed and Gloria Achieng.

  • 23 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'My five-year-old son is my arms'