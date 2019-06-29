Media player
South African teens: 'How we built a plane in 10 days'
Twenty South African teenagers have built their own plane and are flying it from Cape Town to Cairo.
With the support of U-Dream Global, an NGO, the teenagers built different parts of the plane including the fuselage and the horizontal and vertical stabilisers.
BBC Africa's children's programme BBC What's New went to find out how they did it.
29 Jun 2019
